WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

07-10-24-26-33

(seven, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

02-09-12-16-18-23-29-33-35-46-47-51-52-54-58-63-65-67-79-80

(two, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)

17-23-27-38-39-49

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million

03-04-06-08

(three, four, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $122 million