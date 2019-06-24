Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
07-10-24-26-33
(seven, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
02-09-12-16-18-23-29-33-35-46-47-51-52-54-58-63-65-67-79-80
(two, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)
17-23-27-38-39-49
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million
03-04-06-08
(three, four, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
