Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-3-4
(six, three, four)
04-07-08-13-15-18-28-29-32-35-36-43-45-47-48-51-59-70-73-75
(four, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five)
01-03-09-17
(one, three, nine, seventeen)
24-33-45-47-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Comments