Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-20-21-24-32
(two, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-20-21-24-32
(two, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments