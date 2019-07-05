Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-38-47-57-63, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $165 million

  Comments  