Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
21-30-34-35-36
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
