WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

12-26-40-48-64, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, twenty-six, forty, forty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

