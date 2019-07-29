WA Lottery

Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
06-30-31-35-36
(six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $460,000
07-17-18-26-27-30-37-41-42-45-48-49-54-55-57-60-61-68-76-77
(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
10-12-13-34-42-45
(ten, twelve, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
04-11-14-23
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
