WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-9-1

01-02-10-12-13-14-15-22-26-28-32-33-34-38-40-41-46-68-69-74

08-11-12-24

08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $40 million