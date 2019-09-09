Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-0-0
(three, zero, zero)
02-07-19-34-38
(two, seven, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
03-05-06-12-16-17-23-25-30-31-36-39-43-48-54-55-61-76-78-80
(three, five, six, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)
03-10-21-23-27-43
(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
12-14-20-21
(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments