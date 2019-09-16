Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
03-04-10-14-18
(three, four, ten, fourteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
09-10-11-15-22-29-33-38-39-43-44-46-51-62-63-74-75-77-78-79
(nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
04-06-17-19-36-45
(four, six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
04-08-20-22
(four, eight, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
