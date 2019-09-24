WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-8-4

(four, eight, four)

03-14-15-16-19-28-31-34-36-49-51-52-53-57-61-64-65-71-73-77

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(three, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

02-08-12-17

(two, eight, twelve, seventeen)

06-14-24-42-46, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(six, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million