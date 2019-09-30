WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

01-19-21-26-32

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(one, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-03-15-16-19-21-23-24-29-31-32-33-43-46-48-55-70-71-74-79

(two, three, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-five, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

18-28-32-38-40-41

(eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

01-05-19-22

(one, five, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million