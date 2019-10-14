Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-03-14-27-29
(two, three, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
