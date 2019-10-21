Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-09-15-20-36
(six, nine, fifteen, twenty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
