Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $145 million
15-28-46-62-64, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $145 million
15-28-46-62-64, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments