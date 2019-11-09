WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

03-05-06-18-28

(three, five, six, eighteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

06-10-13-20-24-26-29-32-36-37-43-48-52-55-58-67-68-69-74-78

(six, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

04-13-22-34-38-46

(four, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

13-15-19-23

(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

14-17-35-38-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million