WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

12-13-17-31-38

(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

01-05-07-08-12-17-19-23-27-29-32-39-49-58-62-64-65-70-77-79

(one, five, seven, eight, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

02-22-30-33-45-47

(two, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

06-07-15-16

(six, seven, fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

28-35-38-61-66, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million