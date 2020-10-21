Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-07-15-31-36
(three, seven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-07-15-31-36
(three, seven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments