WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
04-05-06-20-23
(four, five, six, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
02-05-07-14-19-20-21-27-28-29-34-37-44-52-53-55-61-74-78-79
(two, five, seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
13-22-32-39-40-42
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million
12-14-16-22
(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
