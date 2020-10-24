The Olympian Logo
Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

04-05-06-20-23

(four, five, six, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

02-05-07-14-19-20-21-27-28-29-34-37-44-52-53-55-61-74-78-79

(two, five, seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-one, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

13-22-32-39-40-42

(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million

12-14-16-22

(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

