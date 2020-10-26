The Olympian Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

01-23-24-32-37

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

