Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments