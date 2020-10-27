Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
08-11-21-24-27
(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
