WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
01-03-17-19-27
(one, three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
05-06-07-09-10-16-23-25-32-36-40-56-58-65-66-71-72-74-75-78
(five, six, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
01-02-09-18
(one, two, nine, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
