Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments