Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-17-19-38-41
(five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-17-19-38-41
(five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments