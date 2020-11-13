Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
03-08-15-17-33
(three, eight, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-04-07-16-20-26-27-28-30-31-40-47-51-61-63-69-70-72-74-75
(two, four, seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, forty, forty-seven, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five)
05-10-16-20
(five, ten, sixteen, twenty)
06-07-14-28-59, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
