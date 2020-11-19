The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-7-8

(three, seven, eight)

11-15-28-29-34

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-03-05-07-21-22-28-30-33-36-37-41-43-53-56-58-59-68-69-75

(one, three, five, seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five)

01-14-18-22

(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

November 19, 2020 9:20 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

November 19, 2020 9:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

November 19, 2020 9:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

November 18, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

November 18, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

November 18, 2020 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service