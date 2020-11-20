WA Lottery

The Olympian Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

26-33-45-61-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

