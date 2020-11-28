WA Lottery

The Olympian Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

03-27-30-33-38

(three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-02-18-19-21-24-26-31-33-35-43-44-50-61-62-63-64-66-67-80

(one, two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, eighty)

05-16-21-23-27-36

(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

05-14-15-24

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

08-12-18-44-51, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(eight, twelve, eighteen, forty-four, fifty-one; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $216 million

