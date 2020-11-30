WA Lottery

The Olympian Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

02-09-15-27-39

(two, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

04-10-13-14-15-22-23-25-26-30-37-39-41-47-48-53-63-64-69-72

(four, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two)

15-23-26-28-42-48

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-eight)

06-14-15-18

(six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

