WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

02-14-22-27-30

(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

02-06-11-14-15-24-27-29-30-41-42-45-48-49-67-69-70-72-78-80

(two, six, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight, eighty)

03-12-19-39-44-48

(three, twelve, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-eight)

08-13-21-23

(eight, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

