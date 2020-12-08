Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
15-19-33-39-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.
Comments