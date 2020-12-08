The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

08-12-31-35-37

(eight, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

December 08, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

December 08, 2020 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

December 08, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

December 07, 2020 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

December 07, 2020 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

December 07, 2020 9:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service