WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-10-18-20-46, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(one, ten, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $287 million
