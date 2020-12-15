WA Lottery

The Olympian Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-10-18-20-46, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(one, ten, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $287 million

