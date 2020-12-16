Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-25-29-32-40
(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $770,000
Comments