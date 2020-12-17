Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-16-31-33-39
(two, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-16-31-33-39
(two, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments