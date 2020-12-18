Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-05-12-25-39
(one, five, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
