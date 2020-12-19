The Olympian Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

01-06-20-35-42-46

(one, six, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-six)

