WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

29-53-56-59-67, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

  Comments  

