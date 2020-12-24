The Olympian Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:

03-09-22-24

(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four)

