Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments