The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

December 25, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

December 25, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

December 25, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

December 25, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

December 25, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

December 24, 2020 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service