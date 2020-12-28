WA Lottery

The Olympian Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

12-15-17-33-41

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, forty-one)

04-05-08-15-18-19-21-26-28-34-39-41-48-51-57-63-64-66-67-78

(four, five, eight, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-eight)

07-13-23-35-43-45

(seven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-five)

01-06-16-18

(one, six, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

