Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-31-35-48-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-31-35-48-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments