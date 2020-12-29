The Olympian Logo
Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-31-35-48-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

