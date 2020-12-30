The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

December 29, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

December 29, 2020 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

December 29, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

December 29, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

December 29, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

December 28, 2020 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service