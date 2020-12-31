Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-11-21-24-34
(six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)
