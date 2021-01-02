Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
01-14-15-22
(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
01-14-15-22
(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments