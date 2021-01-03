Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
16-22-29-30-36
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)
06-07-11-14-17-18-26-29-33-35-43-46-49-52-54-61-62-66-68-76
(six, seven, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-six)
14-15-21-24
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
