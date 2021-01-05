The Olympian Logo
Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

17-19-26-28-30

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

04-05-17-18-21-22-23-28-30-36-39-49-51-52-58-62-66-71-74-80

(four, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-four, eighty)

06-13-17-20

(six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty)

20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2

(twenty, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

