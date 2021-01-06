Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
01-16-24-28-36
(one, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
09-15-17-18-24-25-26-33-38-39-42-43-45-56-58-63-70-72-73-75
(nine, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five)
02-12-20-43-46-48
(two, twelve, twenty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
04-07-12-16
(four, seven, twelve, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
