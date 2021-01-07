Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-17-18-25-35
(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
